Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.38% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

