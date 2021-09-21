Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Trading Down 2%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55. 27 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.14% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

