Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,108.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $11.14 or 0.00026457 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $8,108.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00170467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00109290 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.31 or 0.06806052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,089.46 or 0.99976106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00755346 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

