Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Issued By Raymond James

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NYSE CCJ opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,685.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

