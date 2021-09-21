Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.19.

TSE CCO opened at C$27.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$10.86 billion and a PE ratio of -478.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$33.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.04.

Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

