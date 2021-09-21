Qcash (QC) Achieves Market Cap of $68.86 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Qcash has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $68.86 million and approximately $351.96 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00174270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00108103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.38 or 0.06717147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,724.68 or 0.99279884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00758772 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

