QLC Chain (QLC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $375,913.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $375,913.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

