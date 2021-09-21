Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 33,989 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,896.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $288,216.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $6,113,578.76.

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64.

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76.

On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $2,552,000.31.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $574,194.38.

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00.

QLYS stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.90. The company had a trading volume of 170,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,138. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

