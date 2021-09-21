Quant One Day Volume Tops $258.91 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $312.96 or 0.00720173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $3.78 billion and $258.91 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001269 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.56 or 0.01154162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

