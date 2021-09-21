Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CONMED by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of CNMD opened at $128.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day moving average of $132.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $69.60 and a 52 week high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CNMD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

