Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $796,000 Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 569.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,231 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.