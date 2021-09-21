Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,466,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 over the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

