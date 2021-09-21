Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,391 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORI. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,094,718.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.