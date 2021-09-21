Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,279 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 377,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,620,000 after buying an additional 222,519 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,376,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,655,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,068,000 after acquiring an additional 119,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $277.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

