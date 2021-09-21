Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 9,157 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,107,000 after buying an additional 290,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $46,979,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

DRVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 72.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.