Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after buying an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 448,001 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after buying an additional 187,467 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $105.93. 5,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,276. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $109.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.93.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

