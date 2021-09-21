Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 3.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.35% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $31,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,649. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

