QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Tops $393.02

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. QuickSwap has a market cap of $128.56 million and $39.77 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $393.02 or 0.00913555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00067411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00172762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00112200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.45 or 0.06981321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,963.02 or 0.99864855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.00786235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

