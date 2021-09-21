Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $560,244.63

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $560,244.63 and $36.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

