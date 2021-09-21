Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.32. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 11,741 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

