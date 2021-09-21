Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.91 million-$257.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.34 million.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $315.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 23.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

