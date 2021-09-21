Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,909 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 414,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,342,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

