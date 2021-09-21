Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $461.51 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

