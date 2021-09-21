Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 63.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $88,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $37,011,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

NYSE JWN opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,778.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

