Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 8,685 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Keros Therapeutics worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.60.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $983,867.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KROS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

