Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,383 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CEL-SCI by 31.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CEL-SCI by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CEL-SCI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CEL-SCI by 4.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the first quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

In other CEL-SCI news, Director Peter R. Young acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $366,051.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $247,980. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.22. CEL-SCI Co. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM).

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.