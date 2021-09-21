RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 2,000 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $108,120.00.

On Monday, August 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $32,070.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $30,520.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $30,230.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $31,750.00.

RAPT stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $18,120,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 60.3% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 40,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

