Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,775.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $7,775.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,340.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.28 or 0.06824514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00363378 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.87 or 0.01238182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00112525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.34 or 0.00518480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.13 or 0.00532470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.88 or 0.00350466 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars.

