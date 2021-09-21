Raymond James Raises Opsens (TSE:OPS) Price Target to C$6.00

Opsens (TSE:OPS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 129.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Opsens in a report on Tuesday. M Partners set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Opsens in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Opsens stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.62. 71,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,318. The company has a market cap of C$279.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.75. Opsens has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$2.98.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Opsens will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

