Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS: IDEXY):

  • 9/16/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
  • 9/16/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
  • 9/16/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 9/15/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “
  • 9/14/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  9/2/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.
  • 9/1/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 8/25/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
  8/17/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
  8/11/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

