Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)

9/16/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/16/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/16/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/15/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. "

9/14/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/2/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

9/1/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/25/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

