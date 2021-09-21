Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Signet Jewelers (SIG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) in the last few weeks:

9/16/2021 – Signet Jewelers was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

9/3/2021 – Signet Jewelers had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Signet Jewelers was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

9/2/2021 – Signet Jewelers had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Signet Jewelers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Signet's shares underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been witnessing weak same-store sales in its international segment. During first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company witnessed a decline of 12.2% year over year in same-store sales at the International segment. Also, the segment saw a decrease of 16.6% in the number of transactions owing to mandated store closures in the U.K. The unit’s brick-and-mortar same-store sales fell 40.9% year over year in the reported quarter. Going ahead, management remains concerned regarding consumers’ shift in discretionary spending away from the jewelry category. It envisions same-store sales to be negative in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, the company’s e-commerce business has been doing well. Its Inspiring Brilliance strategy has also been yielding.”

8/16/2021 – Signet Jewelers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Signet's shares underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been witnessing weak same-store sales in its international segment. During first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company witnessed a decline of 12.2% year over year in same-store sales at the International segment. Also, the segment saw a decrease of 16.6% in the number of transactions owing to mandated store closures in the U.K. The unit’s brick-and-mortar same-store sales fell 40.9% year over year in the reported quarter. Going ahead, management remains concerned regarding consumers’ shift in discretionary spending away from the jewelry category. It envisions same-store sales to be negative in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, the company’s e-commerce business has been doing well. Its Inspiring Brilliance strategy has also been yielding.”

Shares of SIG stock opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Signet Jewelers Limited alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.