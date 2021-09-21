Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM):

9/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.00.

9/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.00.

9/2/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/1/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$13.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

TSE HBM opened at C$6.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -17.81. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$485.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -4.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

