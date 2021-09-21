Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red River Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.