RED Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. RED has a market capitalization of $673,618.87 and approximately $40,828.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.30 or 0.00370658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000663 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

