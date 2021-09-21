Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 21,199 Shares

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 21,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $676,884.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Miami Jewish Federatio Greater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 4,920 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $146,419.20.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $317,600.00.

RDVT stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,163. The company has a market capitalization of $373.41 million, a PE ratio of -194.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Red Violet by 68.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Red Violet by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

