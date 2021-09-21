RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Short Interest Down 22.5% in August

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,700 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 565,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 236.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 25.0% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 134.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,256,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 720,237 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 66.4% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBAC remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. 81,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,714. RedBall Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

