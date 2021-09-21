Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.56

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.56 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 134.50 ($1.76). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 23,357 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.56. The stock has a market cap of £218.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

