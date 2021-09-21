Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Up 29.2% in August

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,400 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 547,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.11. 17,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,466. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

