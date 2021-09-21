Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Earns Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Northland Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

REKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $392.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arctis Global LLC raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 14.7% during the second quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 2,322,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,599,000 after acquiring an additional 296,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 200.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 250,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 4,532.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 820,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 108.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 274,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

