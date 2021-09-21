Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Get Relx alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RELX. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $380,096,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,345,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relx (RELX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.