Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,232. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rémy Cointreau’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.