Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $311.29

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $311.29 and last traded at $306.05, with a volume of 545535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 170.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.49.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

