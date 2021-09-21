Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Repsol stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.7158 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Repsol’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

