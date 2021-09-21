Request (REQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $176.39 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $176.39 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00053702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00124883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012878 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00044124 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.