Research Analysts Set Expectations for EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EastGroup Properties in a report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $171.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.39. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $184.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.