Reviewing Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SM Energy and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 3 5 0 2.44 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

SM Energy currently has a consensus price target of $22.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.68%. Given SM Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SM Energy and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.13 billion 2.32 -$764.61 million ($0.23) -93.83 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 14.58 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -23.81

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulfport Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 6.17, suggesting that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -45.85% -0.40% -0.15% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of SM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SM Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

