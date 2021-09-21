Reviewing Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) & Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A Niu Technologies 7.34% 22.23% 11.42%

This table compares Lucid Group and Niu Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Niu Technologies $374.61 million 5.15 $3.96 million $0.33 76.76

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lucid Group and Niu Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 Niu Technologies 1 0 5 0 2.67

Lucid Group presently has a consensus price target of 23.33, indicating a potential downside of 12.97%. Niu Technologies has a consensus price target of $36.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.08%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Lucid Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

