Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Down 26.5% in August

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

RBKB stock remained flat at $$10.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBKB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,485 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.

