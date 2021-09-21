Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 78.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARR stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

