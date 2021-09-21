Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Veritiv worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $341,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $279,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Veritiv by 80.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 8.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTV. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

VRTV stock opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.27. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.